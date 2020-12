Or Copy this URL to Share

Aiken - Mr. Levester Quattlebaum, age 73, husband of Barbara Quattlebaum, passed away Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held 11 AM Thursday December 3, 2020 at Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Springfield SC. Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123, Today from 3-6 PM.



