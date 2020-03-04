|
Levi McKie, Jr.
GRANITEVILLE - Mr. Levi McKie, Jr., of Stephens Road, entered into rest March 2, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Old Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Limuer Myers officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state in the church at 1 pm.
Mr. McKie, a native of Aiken County was a member of Old Macedonia Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Strum McKie; a son, Sherman McKie; a daughter, Edith McKie El; five sisters, Juanita Patten, Rosetta (James) Newsome, Connie (Henry) Avery, Mary Judge and Carolyn (Albert) Trowell; three aunts, Willie Mae Walker, Rev. Mildred McKie and Willie Pearl McKie; sister-in-law, Mattie Leslie; ten grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020