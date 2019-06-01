Guest Book View Sign Service Information Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta 1307 Georgia Avenue North Augusta , SC 29841 (803)-278-1181 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Grace United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Levi Walter

North Augusta - A Celebration of Life for Dr. Levi Walter Smith, III, 73, who entered into rest May 29, 2019, will be conducted Monday afternoon at 2 o'clock in Grace United Methodist Church with Veterans Honors. Rev. Susan Galasso and Rev. Jerry Garvin officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Ramsey Hall of the American Legion Post 71, 333 East Spring Grove Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841. Interment will take place at a later date.

Dr. Smith was born in San Diego, CA to the late Levi Walter Smith, Jr. and Sarah Jane Darnall Smith and was reared in Atlanta, GA. He excelled in his education, graduating from Northside High School, Atlanta, Georgia; attending the

Dr. Smith was always the giver in any group or organization contributing his time and talents. He was a former member of the Downtown Augusta Lions Club where he served in all capacities from Tail Twister to President. His favorite position was Tail Twister where he relished making the meeting a lively event and was also a former member of the North Augusta Lions Club where he served in officer capacities and as Santa Claus. Additionally, he was a member of Georgia Carolina Veterinary Medical Association, American Veterinary Association, C.S.R.A. Veterinary Association, North Augusta Chamber of Commerce, Sons of Confederate Veterans-Sgt. Berry Benson Camp and North Augusta Jaycees.

Dr. Smith proudly served as Captain in the United States

Dr. Smith loved hunting and fishing with his sons and many friends over the years. The preparation for the adventures was always a methodical undertaking. Spending his time and talents with friends brought him great pleasure. The great outdoors gave him solace and peace. He believed in serving as a true servant of the Lord as he served others. He was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, Atlanta, GA, Gilgal Baptist Church, Edgefield, SC, and attended Grace United Methodist Church, North Augusta, SC. Dr. Smith also enjoyed his time serving and helping to host the Lutheran Men's Fishing Rodeo for a number of years.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Mary Eleanor Wood Smith; two sons who were loved without boundaries, Levi W. Smith, IV and Darrel L. (Amber) Smith; a sister, Janet Greene; a brother, Robert (Louetta) Smith; nieces and nephews, Kevin Smith, Laura (Robert) Patton, Susan (Eric) Treanor, Jeffrey Greene; great-nieces and nephews, Christopher Patton, Andruw Patton, Brendan Patton, Vincent Treanor, Josiah Treanor, Cecilia Treanor, Anna Treanor; special cousins James Aiken, Lynanne Darnall and her son Josh Darnall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gilgal Baptist Church, P.O. Box 42, Edgefield, SC 29824 or the Jessie C. Lynch Memorial American Legion Post #71, 333 East Spring Grove Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at



