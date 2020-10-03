1/1
Levon Carver
Aiken - Mr. Levon Carver, 81, of Aiken, SC, husband of 63 years to Marie Carver, entered into rest at his residence on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 with his family by his side.
He was a self-employed painter for over 60 years.
In addition to his wife, family members include his son, Tracy Carver (Erica); his daughter Diana Richardson (John); grandsons Mitchell Kirkbride (Kim), Chris Kirkbride (Jenny), Clinton Ingram, and Draith Ingram; granddaughters Ashley Hall (Robert), Brandy Smalley (Matt), and Shelby Carver; great-grandchildren, Lacey, Landen, Jackson, Kyden, Aria, Preston, and Lilly; a brother, Glen Carver; and a sister, Jessie Lee Goldman.
He was preceded in death by his son, Marion Carver.
The family will receive friends from 6:00PM - 8:00PM, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave, SW, Aiken, SC 29801.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 3PM in the chapel of the funeral home with Reverend Marion Britton officiating. Interment will follow in Redd's Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
OCT
4
Funeral service
03:00 PM
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
OCT
4
Interment
Redd's Branch Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
