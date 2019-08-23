Lewis Johnson
AIKEN - Mr. Lewis Johnson, 72, of 553 Coleman Bridge Rd, entered into rest August 21, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mr. Johnson was a member of the Hayden Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Johnson; two daughters, Slavonia Sanders & Chenetta (Eugene) Hill both of Middle River, MD; two sons, Kevin Johnson & Lewis (Latoya) Johnson Jr both of Aiken; three sisters, Sallie (Raiford) Brooks, Jacqueline Smith, & Carrie (Gregg) Roper all of Aiken; two brothers, Isaac Johnson & Larry Johnson both of Augusta, GA; 7 Grandchildren; 3 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Family & friends may call the residence of his son, Lewis Johnson Jr, 720 Oriole St.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 23, 2019