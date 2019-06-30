Liberty Eubanks
WARRENVILLE - Miss Liberty Grace Eubanks, age 8, gained her angel wings on Friday June 28th, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her parents, Tommy and Jessica Eubanks; brother, Finley Eubanks; fraternal grandmother, Mary Louise Eubanks; maternal grandparents, Mike and Angela Boyd; aunts and uncle, Amber Lee Boyd, Angel Nicole Ellis, Leslie "Fatz" Mikell, April Nichole Whitten, Debra and Troy Smith; special aunt, Tina Ellis Wright; special friend, Bethany Ross; and many cousins and special friends. She is preceded in death by her papa, Lewis Eubanks. Liberty was the kindest and most friendly child who went out of her way to make sure everyone was happy. She never met a person that she didn't consider a friend. She not only loved "My Little Pony", with Rainbow Dash, her favorite, she also loved motorcycles. She was a fighter and never let her sickness define her. No matter what she was going through she always had a smile on her face. She will be missed by many. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Monday July 1st, 2019 at 11am at the Langley Church of God with Rev. Gary Hannah officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening June 30th, 2019 from 5-7pm at Langley Church of God located at 2444 Jefferson Davis Hwy. Graniteville, SC 29829. Directly following the visitation, the family will be hosting a candle light vigil in honor of Miss Liberty. Pallbearers will be: Troy Smith, Sean Hughes, Scott Meddor, Caleb Patton, Cary "Sickboy" Jones and Gene "Grumpy" Pajerski. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 30, 2019