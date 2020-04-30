|
Lila Katherine Yonce Kirkland
Starkville, MS - Lila Katherine Yonce Kirkland passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Marvin L Kirkland. They shared 68 years of marriage. Born in Graniteville, South Carolina she graduated from Leavelle McCampbell High School. As a mature student, she received a degree from East Mississippi Community College and worked there for several years as a secretary. She was proud to have been the spouse to a career serviceman and WWII veteran of both the US Marines and the US Navy.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and a studious reader of her Bible. Nothing pleased her more than entertaining and being around her grandchildren and later her great grandchildren. She was an accomplished cook and loved to share recipes particularly those that originated around the South Carolina area where she was raised.
She is survived by her daughter Abbie Misso (Rick) of Starkville and son Brent Kirkland of Graniteville, SC, grandchildren Kirk Misso and Griff (Audra) Misso of Mathiston, great grandchildren Briley and Alena.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents Clarence and Elsie Mullis Yonce, sister Grace Yonce Lowe, brother C W Yonce, Jr.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 30 at New Hope Cemetery. Rev. Dickey Bryan will conduct the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, 545 Frye Rd, Starkville, MS 39759.
