Liliane Sichau
WARRENVILLE - Liliane Sichau, age 78 of Warrenville, SC, wife of the late Ewald Sichau, entered into rest on Friday August 16th, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Gary and Ronald Sichau; daughter, Angelica (Michael) Matney; brother, Peter E. Pescheff; and grandchildren, Nathaniel and Nicholas Sichau. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, Stojan and Klara Krebser Pescheff. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she impacted in her time here on earth A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced as soon as those details are available. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 19, 2019