Lillian Briesacher
Trenton - Mrs. Lillian Helen Crockett Briesacher, 89, of Trenton, SC, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Born in Aiken county and a lifelong home based Aiken resident she was the daughter of the late Dennis and Mary Viola Fulmer. In addition to her parents, family members included her children and their spouses, Ginny Dyer and Bob McGrath, Jackson, GA, Janice Dyer and Doug Wallbring, Windsor SC, and Nancy Dyer and the late Gilbert (Butch) Wall, Trenton SC: Grandchildren, Robert McGrath Jr., Christopher Wall, Pamela Steen, Adam Wall, Pat Zimmerman, Tracy Zimmerman, Faith Zimmerman, Sarah Wallbring, and Beth Wallbring and ten great grandchildren.
She spent her working career in hospitality and finance. In her leisure she traveled extensively and pursued her passion for decorating and fashion.
In her later years she volunteered for the Foster Grandparents program in our local primary schools. She loved working with her young students and their teachers during the year and was very involved in the summer programs.
In accordance with her wishes, Miss Lillian will be cremated and her remains will be scattered at the coast.
Memorials in her memory be made to the Foster Grandparent Program.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 16 to Feb. 26, 2020