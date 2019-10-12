Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Hills. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian Hills

AIKEN - Lillian Morrow Hills, 84, died Thursday, October 10 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

Born in Loretto, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late John Waldo Morrow and Preshie Elaine Burgess Morrow. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Pauline Gray and Rebecca Morrow.

She is survived by her devoted husband Willard Hills and daughters Cynthia Hills of Lawrence, Kansas;Susan Murphy (husband Patrick Murphy), and grandsons Brian and Maxwell of North Reading, Massachusetts.

A graduate of Lawrence County High School, she attended the University of Kentucky and graduated from Bowling Green Business College. She worked as a secretary for the federal government in Washington DC, where she met and married her husband Will in 1957. They enjoyed almost 62 years together and, as a Navy family, their life together was filled with adventure and travel. Their places of residence included New London, Connecticut; Charleston South Carolina; Kailua, Hawaii; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; retiring in Aiken, South Carolina in 1989.

A private burial will be held in Massachusetts.

