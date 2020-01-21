Home

Lillian Martin

Lillian Martin Obituary
Lillian Martin
AIKEN - Mrs. Lillian B. Martin, 98, of 455 Kershaw St, entered into rest January 19, 2020 at her residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. Martin was a member of Second Baptist Church and Smith-Hazel Senior Citizens Club.
Survivors include three daughters, Jacqueline Hodge, Vickie Pruitt both of Aiken, and Michelle Carr, Jamaica, NY; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call the residence of her daughter, Vickie (Braun) Pruitt, 126 Edrie Oaks Circle-(803) 270-4253.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
