G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Lillian Martin Obituary
Lillian Martin
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mrs. Lillian B. Martin will be 12 noon Monday, January 27, 2020 at Second Baptist Church with Rev. Douglas A. Slaughter officiating. Entombment will be in Aiken Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends may call the residence of her daughter, Vicki (Braun) Pruitt, 126 Edrie Oaks Circle or after 3pm Sunday at the funeral home.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, 2020
