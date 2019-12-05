Home

POWERED BY

Services
Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Lily Starnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lily Starnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lily Starnes Obituary
Lily Starnes
Graniteville - Mrs. Lily Imogene Starnes, age 85, beloved wife of the Rev. William Starnes, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday November 30th, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. In addition to her husband she is survived by her sons, Bill Starnes and Robert Starnes; seven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Viola Wyatt. Sister Starnes was a dedicated pastors wife and worker for over 50 years with the Church of God. She will be greatly missed by all. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held at the Graniteville Community Church of God on Friday December 6th, 2019 at 2pm with Pastor Brandon Key officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Warrenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening December 5th, 2019 from 5-7pm at the church. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -