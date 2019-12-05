|
Lily Starnes
Graniteville - Mrs. Lily Imogene Starnes, age 85, beloved wife of the Rev. William Starnes, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday November 30th, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. In addition to her husband she is survived by her sons, Bill Starnes and Robert Starnes; seven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Viola Wyatt. Sister Starnes was a dedicated pastors wife and worker for over 50 years with the Church of God. She will be greatly missed by all. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held at the Graniteville Community Church of God on Friday December 6th, 2019 at 2pm with Pastor Brandon Key officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Warrenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening December 5th, 2019 from 5-7pm at the church. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019