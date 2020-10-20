1/1
Linda Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Baker
AIKEN - Mrs. Linda Hutchens Baker, 73, widow of the late Ronald Wayne Baker, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving children.
Linda was born April 19, 1947 in Rigby, Idaho to the late A.W. and Thelma Moore Hutchens. She was a phenomenal mother to her family. Linda was a compassionate person and had a smile for everyone.
Linda met Ronald and they were married on November 18, 1964 and had two children.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Leslie McDonnough, Atlanta, GA; son, Eric W. Baker, Decatur, IL; one granddaughter, Ashley (Cole) Tamburro, Atlanta, GA and one brother, Dean Hutchens, Ammon, ID.
In addition to her husband and parents, Linda was preceded in death by a sister.
She loved to dance, play cards and travel, especially to Las Vegas and Myrtle Beach with her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Shellhouse Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Cathy Cole officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852, www.kidneyfund.org.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.,
924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 642-3456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved