Linda Baker
AIKEN - Mrs. Linda Hutchens Baker, 73, widow of the late Ronald Wayne Baker, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving children.
Linda was born April 19, 1947 in Rigby, Idaho to the late A.W. and Thelma Moore Hutchens. She was a phenomenal mother to her family. Linda was a compassionate person and had a smile for everyone.
Linda met Ronald and they were married on November 18, 1964 and had two children.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Leslie McDonnough, Atlanta, GA; son, Eric W. Baker, Decatur, IL; one granddaughter, Ashley (Cole) Tamburro, Atlanta, GA and one brother, Dean Hutchens, Ammon, ID.
In addition to her husband and parents, Linda was preceded in death by a sister.
She loved to dance, play cards and travel, especially to Las Vegas and Myrtle Beach with her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Shellhouse Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Cathy Cole officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852, www.kidneyfund.org
.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.,
924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801