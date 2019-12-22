|
|
Linda Brantley Rutt
DURHAM, NC - Linda Brantley Rutt, 73, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Duke Regional Hospital. She was born in Aiken, SC to the late James Carlton Brantley and Azilee Ready Brantley. In addition to her parents, Ms. Rutt was predeceased by her husband, Rev. Charles Edward Rutt; and sister, Carlene Brantley Proctor.
Ms. Rutt was a member of Temple Baptist Church and she retired from Duke University Graduate School in 2009. She was a devoted Pastor's wife, loving mother, mother-in-law, sister, Grammy and friend. Ms. Rutt loved going to her beach house on Oak Island, and she loved cruising and traveling to visit family and friends. She lived for her grandchildren.
Ms. Rutt is survived by her sons, Charles Edward "Les" Rutt Jr. (Jeremy), Tim Rutt (Lorraine), John Richard Rutt (Shannon); grandchildren, Erick Edward Wade Rutt, Abigail Elizabeth Rutt, Charles Landon Rutt, Layla Grace Rutt; brother, Jim Brantley Jr., and sister, Jackie Brantley Allen.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 4th at Temple Baptist Church. A celebration service will follow at 3 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Duke HomeCare and Hospice: Attn: Office of Development: 4321 Medical Park Dr., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704; or to the : P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.
Online condolences may be sent to
www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 22, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020