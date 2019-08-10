Linda Elaine Martin Nelson
MURPHY, NC - Linda Elaine Martin Nelson, age 71 of Murphy, NC passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
She was born in Benham, Kentucky to the late Donald, Sr. and Beulah Gilley Martin. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Phillip Martin, Jr.
She is survived by three daughters, Melissa Burnette (Ty) of Monteagle, TN, Jennifer Loflin of Winston-Salem, NC and Andrea Epperly (Dennis) of Aiken, SC; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren
No services are planned at this time.
Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 10, 2019