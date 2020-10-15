Linda Lancaster Cox
AIKEN - Linda Lancaster Cox, 66, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020, surrounded by her children.
Born in Govan, SC on April 1, 1954, she was the daughter of Mr. James Tommy Lancaster and Mrs. Jessie Lee Zorn Lancaster. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Mrs. Patricia Lancaster Hellams and brother in law, Mr. I. W. (Waddy) Hellams of Columbia, SC.
After attending Denmark Olar High School, she married and began raising a family. She stayed at home with her children until they were old enough to attend school. She worked as a substitute teacher and spent significant portions of her time working with children that had special needs. She also worked at the Bamberg County Treasurer's Office, and later at the Aiken County Treasurer's Office when Linda moved to Aiken. She began working for the University of South Carolina at Aiken in 1990, where she had recently retired from her position as the Business Manager in the Department of Computer Services.
Linda was an excellent cook and one of her greatest joys was having a house full of people to share in a good meal. She loved to try new recipes and especially loved cooking and baking holiday meals. There was always a project to be worked on around her house and she could repair, mend, or create almost anything. She had the greenest of green thumbs, could grow anything anywhere and had a gift for flower arranging. Linda played the piano beautifully and played for many years at her family church. She loved any opportunity to be near the water and especially loved the beaches in the low country of South Carolina. She passionately cheered for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks.
Of all the things she loved, she loved her children and grandchildren the most. She was always willing to give of her time to help, to listen and most importantly, love unconditionally. Surviving are her four children, James "Jim" Joel (Nikki) Parrish of Aiken, SC, Jennifer Parrish (Jon) Robinson of Columbia, SC, Jacob Edmund Parrish of North Augusta, SC and Justin Patrick Parrish of Aiken, SC. She was a devoted grandmother and will be dearly missed by her 11 grandchildren: Wilson Joel Parrish, Jesse Weston Parrish, Jiliann Lee Parrish, Jonathan McLean Robinson, Jr., Lucille Parrish Robinson, Mary Lancaster Robinson, Dustin Patrick Parrish, Sarah Michelle Parrish, Karlie Anne Parrish, Katie Lynn Parrish, and Allison Marie Parrish. She is also survived by a niece, Donna Hellams Sizemore, and a nephew, Michael Watson Hellams, and great nieces, Sydney Ann Sizemore and Anna Marie Sizemore.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral home with the Reverend Dr. Chris Masters officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. Due to COVID 19, the family will have a limited number of representatives available to receive guests. Guests are encouraged to send condolences online at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
.
All expressions of sympathy, including flowers, honorary donations to a nonprofit of your choice, and cards are welcome.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by SHELLHOUSE-RIVERSFUNERAL HOME, INC., 715 E. PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC