Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Larkin Smith. View Sign

Linda Larkin

MARTINEZ - Linda Larkin Smith, age 62, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Linda was born New Year's Eve, December 31, 1956 in Michigan to Ruth Jennings Larkin and the late Daniel C. Larkin. She spent her career in banking and retired after twenty-five years. She loved animals, gardening, and had a horse that she was exceptionally fond of. Her family will always remember her as a very friendly and loving person.

In addition to her father, Linda was preceded in death by two husbands, Tom Mims and David Smith.

Survivors include her mother, Ruth Larkin; and two brothers, Dan Larkin and John Larkin, all of Aiken, SC.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at George Funeral Home followed by a funeral service in the George Funeral Chapel at 2:00 PM. The Rev. Dr. Fred W. Andrea III will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Albrect SPCA Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Rd., Aiken, SC 29801.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by

visiting



Linda Larkin Smith MARTINEZ - Linda Larkin Smith, age 62, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019.Linda was born New Year's Eve, December 31, 1956 in Michigan to Ruth Jennings Larkin and the late Daniel C. Larkin. She spent her career in banking and retired after twenty-five years. She loved animals, gardening, and had a horse that she was exceptionally fond of. Her family will always remember her as a very friendly and loving person.In addition to her father, Linda was preceded in death by two husbands, Tom Mims and David Smith.Survivors include her mother, Ruth Larkin; and two brothers, Dan Larkin and John Larkin, all of Aiken, SC.The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at George Funeral Home followed by a funeral service in the George Funeral Chapel at 2:00 PM. The Rev. Dr. Fred W. Andrea III will officiate.Memorial contributions may be directed to the Albrect SPCA Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Rd., Aiken, SC 29801.The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left byvisiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com Funeral Home George Funeral Home & Cremation Center

211 Park Avenue, SW

Aiken , SC 29801

(803) 220-0728 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close