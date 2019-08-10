Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Melton. View Sign Service Information Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-663-3131 Visitation 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Historic Graniteville Cemetery Memorial Gathering Following Services Aiken County Shrine Club Aiken , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

North Augusta - Mrs. Linda Pennington Melton, age 73, of North Augusta, S.C., loving wife for 23 years to Don Melton, and daughter of the late Horace Pennington and the Late Florence Saxon Pennington, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Scott and Glenn Satcher; two grandchildren, Kayla and Scott and two great grandchildren. She was born in Augusta, Ga., but has spent most of her life in Aiken County, S.C. During her working years, she worked for Murray Biscuit Company. She was a loving Christian mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She shall be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she touched during the 73 years that God granted her on this earth. Death cannot destroy precious memories, and she shall live on forever in the hearts of her family and loved ones. Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain. A graveside service will be held at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Gene Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 Noon until 12:45 at which time the procession will depart the funeral home to go to the cemetery for the service. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the Aiken County Shrine Club in Aiken, S.C. Memorials, in her honor, may be made to the at 950 W. Faris Rd., in Greenville, S.C. 29605. Napier Funeral Home, 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829 is in charge of the funeral arrangements. You may sign the guest registry

Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 10, 2019

