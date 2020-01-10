Home

George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
Liturgy
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
Linda Salley Weaver


1943 - 2020
Linda Salley Weaver Obituary
Linda Salley Weaver
AIKEN - Linda Salley Weaver, 76, widow of Archibald Atchinson Weaver, of Aiken, passed away January 9, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Born April 21, 1943 in Aiken, SC, she was the daughter of the late Cuthbert Barton Salley and Trudy Salley. Linda was a life- long area resident and a volunteer for ACTS and was active in the St. Vincent DePaul Society. She was a devoted military wife, raising her children while her husband was serving proudly in the United States Army. She was also a communicant of St. Mary Help of Christian Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years and her parents.
Linda will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Terri Weaver Moorman (James) of Gilbert, SC; her son, Michael Weaver (Connie) of Aiken; her grandchildren, Lindsey, Katie, Ryan, Ashley, and Caroline; her great-grandchildren, Jenson and Lynnox; and her siblings, Kenneth Salley, Kay Stanley, Helen Scott and Henry Salley.
The Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3PM in the chapel of George Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Final prayers and commendation will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 15, 2020
