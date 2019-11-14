Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Scott-Tomlin. View Sign Service Information Cole Funeral Home 1544 University Pkwy Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-648-7175 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Scott-Tomlin

Windsor - Linda Scott-Tomlin of Windsor, SC, age 81, passed Nov 5, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, OH to John and Amy Scott. Linda graduated from Case-Western Reserve University before she began a lifetime of work for the State of Florida's Children and Family Services. She spent the majority of her years working in Tallahassee. Linda finally retired as the Head of Foster Care and Adoptions for the State of Florida after being awarded the commission of Kentucky Colonel by the Governor of Kentucky. Linda retired to Windsor to enjoy her horse, Dawn. During her early years here she enjoyed shows at the Aiken Playhouse, singing with the Aiken Singers, and volunteering at Katydid Farm CDE. Linda supported the Hen House Ministry in Swansea, SC, and was a member of the Aiken UU Church. She loved to ride her various horses through Johnson's pine woods and tending to and sharing stories about her chickens. Linda has been predeceased by her parents well as her brother Jim and his wife Lee Scott, Tim Scott and John and his wife Joanne Scott. She is survived by Trudy Scott, Tim's widow, nephews Randy, Matthew, and Noah Scott, nieces Sue Scott Greer and Sarah Scott, and her loving wife, Freda Scott-Tomlin, and her children. Linda's ashes will be interred in the family plot in the Riverview Cemetery in Cleveland. A Memorial Service will be held at Aiken U.U. Church on Gregg Ave at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 16th and a Celebration of Life/ Walk-In, at her home in Windsor on Sunday, November 17th at 2:00 pm. Please contact Phoenix, 919-332-1891 for the home address. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Aiken Equine Rescue at

