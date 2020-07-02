1/1
Linda Soyars
1950 - 2020
Linda Soyars
AIKEN - Linda Soyars, age 70, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. She was born May 3, 1950 in Greenville, SC to Emerson and Margaret Vaughn Soyars and was married to Warren Michael Snow who preceded her in death.
Linda had retired from Midland Valley High School where she taught French for 20 years. Prior to moving to Aiken Linda had been a French teacher in Valdosta, Georgia, then moved to Gainesvillem FL where she earned a Masters Degree from the University of Florida. Following graduation Linda and her husband relocated to Aiken. During retirement she spent much of her time involved in her other passion, as a member of the Friends of the Animal Shelter, a non-profit that works in partnership with the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
Linda is survived by her step-mother, Susan Soyars of Aiken, two step-sons, Bob Snow of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, and Phillip Snow of Walland, Tennessee, and four grandchildren, Kaylee, Hunter, Bailey, and Riley. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and her sister, Carol Timmerman of Spring, Texas.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in memoriam to the Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS), Aiken, South Carolina (fotasaiken.org).
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 2 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
