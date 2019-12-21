|
Linda Sue Howard Poston
BEAUFORT - Linda Sue Howard Poston, 81, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Beaufort, SC. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, January 4, at St. James Episcopal Church, James Island, SC, followed by a reception at the church.
A native of Aiken, Linda was the daughter of the late Edward and Sue Howard. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a business degree in 1959. Upon her marriage to Delance Poston in 1959, she moved to Johnsonville, SC, where she was employed as a Florence County elementary school teacher and a paralegal for many years. Known for her beautiful soprano voice, Linda sang in the choir and taught Sunday School at Johnsonville First Baptist Church. In later years she was a member of St. Paul's Presbyterian in Hemingway, All Saints Episcopal in Pawleys Island, and St. James Episcopal in James Island. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and beloved by those who knew her.
Linda is survived by her sister, Judy (Larry) Whitworth of Mt. Pleasant; a daughter, Leslie Poston (Patrick) Rowell of Beaufort; grandchildren, Lauren Poston (Richard) Morris of Goose Creek, Daniel Rowell of Clemson, and Kristen Rowell of Charlotte; a step-greatgranddaughter, Rose Morris of Goose Creek; and a daughter-in-law, Susan Baggett Poston of Florence. She was preceded in death by her son, Lance Poston of Florence and her sister, Courtney Quattlebaum of Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 21, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020