Lindberg Odom
SALLEY - Mr. Lindberg Odom, 86 of 296 Walnut Street, Salley, SC died Saturday, February 7, 2020 in Salley, SC.
Visitation for Mr. Odom will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020; 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Fulmer's Funeral, Springfield, SC.
Funeral services for Mr. Lindberg Odom will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 2:00 pm at Frost Branch Baptist Church, Elko, SC. Burial will be in the church's cemetery.
Friends may call at the home in Salley, SC and the funeral home.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 19, 2020