Lindsey Harold Scott
ADAIRSVILLE, GA - Mr. Lindsey Harold Scott, 85, of Adairsville, formerly of Chattanooga passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Aiken County, SC on December 13, 1933, to the late Leon Scott and Katie Hall Scott. Mr. Scott was a member of the Salvation Army Church and a veteran of the United States Navy. A true handyman, he enjoyed working with his hands whether it be painting, plumbing, or carpentry work. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ken Scott; and sister, Louise Jordan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Sylvia Scott; children, Linda (Hank) White, Richard (Becky) Revels, Becky (Jeff) Sutton, Lydia Kitchen, Melissa (Johnny) Key, Debra (Trace) Elmore, and Katie Scott; sister, Erline Piper; 16 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 1:30PM at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA with military honors. The family will have a celebration of Lindsey's life on June 15, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Tiftonia Baptist Church, 518 Browns Ferry Road, Chattanooga, TN.
R. Dudley Barton and Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Mr. Lindsey Harold Scott.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 13, 2019