Lindsey Lena AtkinsAIKEN - LINDSEY LENA ATKINS, 35, passed away, Friday, July 17, 2020.Born in Franklin, PA, May 28, 1985, Lindsey was the daughter of Chrystal D Morrison, Aiken SC and Jason L Atkins, Finksburg MD. Lindsey moved to Aiken SC from Titusville PA at a young age and was a graduate of South Aiken High School.Survivors include her mother and father; two sons, Tyler and Lucas Weeks; maternal grandparents, Donald and Eileen Morrison, Pennsylvania; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.A private service will be held in Titusville PA.SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC