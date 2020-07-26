1/1
Lindsey Lena Atkins
AIKEN - LINDSEY LENA ATKINS, 35, passed away, Friday, July 17, 2020.
Born in Franklin, PA, May 28, 1985, Lindsey was the daughter of Chrystal D Morrison, Aiken SC and Jason L Atkins, Finksburg MD. Lindsey moved to Aiken SC from Titusville PA at a young age and was a graduate of South Aiken High School.
Survivors include her mother and father; two sons, Tyler and Lucas Weeks; maternal grandparents, Donald and Eileen Morrison, Pennsylvania; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A private service will be held in Titusville PA.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 26 to Aug. 5, 2020.
