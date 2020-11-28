Lionell Jones
AIKEN - Mr. Lionell Jones, 51, of 834 Lincoln Ave, entered into rest November 25, 2020 at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Survivors include his mother, Lillie Mae Jones; five sisters, Nicee Wilfred, Debbie Jones, Debra Jones, Stacie Jones, & Stephanie (Joseph) Putman; one brother, Christopher (Shernicese) Jones; two raised as siblings, Antoinette (Michael) Steele & Nelson Abney; one aunt, Gracie Bates; and a host of other relatives.
