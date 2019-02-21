Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lisa Gibbs Cornwell

AIKEN - Lisa Gibbs Cornwell, age 56, entered into rest Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital.

Lisa was born September 15, 1962 to Tommy and the late Donna L. Gibbs. She was a life-long area resident. Lisa graduated from Aiken High School and USCA. She taught at South Aiken Presbyterian for thirteen years and J.D. Lever for seventeen years. Lisa enjoyed the beach, red velvet cake, and shopping- especially for purses. She loved all her students and children. She loved her children and her dogs more than anything.

In addition to her mother, Donna L. Gibbs, Lisa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Tom and Virginia Gibbs and George and Pauline Lucas.

Survivors include her husband, Ed Cornwell; her father, Tommy Gibbs; three sons, Lucas Cornwell, Phoenix, AZ, Davis Cornwell, Columbia, SC, and Wyles Cornwell, Aiken, SC; a sister, Beth Mayberry (Jeff), Aiken, SC; a brother, Will Gibbs, Aiken, SC; two aunts, Johanna Gibbs, Aiken, SC and Patricia Lewis, Lagrange, GA; a nephew, Mason Gibbs; two friends who were more like sisters, Sue Whisenant and Henriann Goddard; and a host of cousins, extended family, and friends.

A memorial service will be celebrated at 3:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, with Father Grant Wiseman as celebrant. Final prayers and commendation will follow in the churchyard. All fellow educators that taught with her are invited to serve as honorary pallbearers at the service.

Friends may call Friday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 at George Funeral Home in downtown Aiken.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Children's Place, 310 Barnwell Ave., NE, Aiken, SC 29801.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

