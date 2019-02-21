Lisa Gibs Cornwell
AIKEN - Memorial Services for Lisa Gibbs Cornwell, who entered into rest Tuesday, February 19, 2019 will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church. Interment will follow in the churchyard. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234).
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 21, 2019