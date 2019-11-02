Lisa Jones Smith
May 3, 1966 - Nov 2, 2018
In loving memory of
Lisa Jones Smith
On the first anniversary
of her passing.
Our dearest Lisa,
we bid you adieu.
You've gone to your
home on high.
We'd keep you forever
if only we could,
But we had to hug
you goodbye.
Though you're gone you won't be forgotten.
We'll never be truly apart.
You're special dear Lisa;
we love you so much
With every beat of our heart.
We miss you,
Your family.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Nov. 2, 2019