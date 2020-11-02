In loving memory of

Lisa Jones Smith

May 3, 1966 - Nov 2, 2018

Gone Too Soon



When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, That an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand; The angel said my place was ready, In Heaven far above, And that I'd have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven's Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me, And told me "Welcome Home." So when tomorrow starts without me, Don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store