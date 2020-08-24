1/1
Lisa Phillips-Gagne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa Phillips-Gagne
MCCONNELLS - Lisa Michelle Phillips-Gagne, 54, of McConnells, SC, passed away August 22, 2020.
The family will have a private Celebration of Life service.
Born in Aiken, SC, Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Robert Samuel Phillips, Sr. She worked at Country Cuts and Tan and at Publix in Rock Hill. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren, embracing every moment with them. She was "Mama" to many and especially loved her role as Nonna. No one left her presence with an empty stomach. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her smile.
She was like the sun that shined through the clouds after a storm. She loved everyone she came in contact with and, in turn, they loved her.
Survivors include her daughters, LaTisha Anne Ashley (Erik) of Rock Hill, Jenniffer Blake Bodie (her children, Shawn and Owen) of Rock Hill, Elisabeth Miranda Sims (Joey) of Hickory Grove, SC, Caitlin Michelle Bodie of Fort Mill, SC; son, Joseph Adam Bodie, Jr. of the home; grandchildren, Robert Shane and Wyatt Ellis; mother, Mamie Lee Phillips of Aiken, SC; sisters, Rebecca Phillips McNeely (Lee) of McGaheysville, VA and Nancy Phillips Donaldson (Sam) of Martinez, GA; brother, Robert Samuel "Uncle Bubba" Phillips, Jr. of Aiken, SC; nieces and nephews, Daniel Donaldson, Joshua Donaldson (Michelle), Matthew Phillips, Samantha Billiter (Cody), Abigail McNeely (Jon), Sammy McNeely, Sasha Donaldson, Carter McNeely, and Samuel Donaldson.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 24 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved