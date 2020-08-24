Lisa Phillips-Gagne
MCCONNELLS - Lisa Michelle Phillips-Gagne, 54, of McConnells, SC, passed away August 22, 2020.
The family will have a private Celebration of Life service.
Born in Aiken, SC, Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Robert Samuel Phillips, Sr. She worked at Country Cuts and Tan and at Publix in Rock Hill. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren, embracing every moment with them. She was "Mama" to many and especially loved her role as Nonna. No one left her presence with an empty stomach. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her smile.
She was like the sun that shined through the clouds after a storm. She loved everyone she came in contact with and, in turn, they loved her.
Survivors include her daughters, LaTisha Anne Ashley (Erik) of Rock Hill, Jenniffer Blake Bodie (her children, Shawn and Owen) of Rock Hill, Elisabeth Miranda Sims (Joey) of Hickory Grove, SC, Caitlin Michelle Bodie of Fort Mill, SC; son, Joseph Adam Bodie, Jr. of the home; grandchildren, Robert Shane and Wyatt Ellis; mother, Mamie Lee Phillips of Aiken, SC; sisters, Rebecca Phillips McNeely (Lee) of McGaheysville, VA and Nancy Phillips Donaldson (Sam) of Martinez, GA; brother, Robert Samuel "Uncle Bubba" Phillips, Jr. of Aiken, SC; nieces and nephews, Daniel Donaldson, Joshua Donaldson (Michelle), Matthew Phillips, Samantha Billiter (Cody), Abigail McNeely (Jon), Sammy McNeely, Sasha Donaldson, Carter McNeely, and Samuel Donaldson.
