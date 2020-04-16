Home

Fulmer's Funeral Home
3339 Surrey Race Rd
Springfield, SC 29146
(803) 258-3397
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fulmer's Funeral Home
3339 Surrey Race Rd
Springfield, SC 29146
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Christian Hill Cemetery
Millers Pond Road
Salley, SC
View Map
More Obituaries for Little Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Little Janiyah Aurianna Edwards

Little Janiyah Aurianna Edwards Obituary
Little Miss Janiyah Edwards
Springfield - Janiyah Aurianna Edwards, (affectionately known as "Baby J") 5, of 2086 Windsor Road, Springfield, SC died unexpectedly on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was the daughter of Latrell Wingard and James L. Edwards. She was fortunate enough to have a second mom, Sabrina Wingard, who played an instrumental role in her life.
A public viewing for Janiyah will be held on Friday, April 17, 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield, SC. Graveside services will be 11:00 am, on Saturday, April 18, Christian Hill Cemetery, Millers Pond Road, Salley, SC.
Friends may call at the home on 2085 Windsor Road, Springfield, SC and Fulmer's Funeral Home of Springfield, 3339 Surrey Race Rd, Springfield, SC, 803-258-3397.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 22, 2020
