Little Miss Kylee G. Vinson
GRANITEVILLE - Funeral services for Little Miss Kylee G. Vinson, age 4, of 302 Kalmia Apts Lane will be held 2 PM Friday, April 26, 2019 at Mt. Anna Missionary Baptist Church. She was the daughter of Xavier Vinson and Dajah Anderson. Friends may call the residence of her grandmother, Ms. Anderson, 1364 Representative Drive or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield Street, SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 24, 2019