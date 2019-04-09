Lizzie Kneece

Graniteville - Mrs. Lizzie A. Kneece, 84, of Graniteville, SC, wife of the late Alan Kneece, left her earthly home on Sunday, April 7, 2019. In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held. Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 9, 2019
