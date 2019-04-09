Lizzie Kneece
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lizzie Kneece.
Graniteville - Mrs. Lizzie A. Kneece, 84, of Graniteville, SC, wife of the late Alan Kneece, left her earthly home on Sunday, April 7, 2019. In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held. Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 9, 2019