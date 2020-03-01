|
|
Lloyd Busbee, Sr.
AIKEN - Mr. Lloyd Russell Busbee, Sr., age 91, beloved husband to Mrs. Laree Thompson Busbee, entered into eternal rest on Thursday February 27th, 2020 at Shadow Oaks Senior Care Facility in Aiken, SC. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Lloyd Russell Busbee, Jr. (Ginny); daughter, Delphia Busbee Benhardt (Carl); sister, Frances Busbee Davis; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ellis Russell and Vallire Kennedy Busbee; daughter, Nancy Busbee Gehrke; and sisters, Joyce Busbee Timmerman and Helen Busbee Yaun. Mr. Busbee was a graduate of Graniteville High School, grades 1-11, and a member of St. John United Methodist Church in Aiken. He was a charter member of the Charles Wesley United Methodist Church in Aiken and was a member and leader in the Boy Scouts of America. Mr. Busbee proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He loved fast cars and was a "snappy dresser". He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched in his 91 precious years on earth. He is now enjoying his great reward. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home on Tuesday March 3rd, 2020 at 1pm. The interment will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be grandchildren; Benjamin Busbee, James Busbee, Peggy Busbee Felton, Laree Benhardt Trussell, Carla Benhardt Finiguerra and Richard Edwards. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to a in memory of Mr. Lloyd Russell Busbee, Sr.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 1 to Mar. 11, 2020