Service Information Folk Funeral Home 70 N Elko St Williston , SC 29853 (803)-266-3434 Funeral service 2:00 PM Folk Funeral Home 70 N Elko St Williston , SC 29853



WINDSOR - Funeral services for Lois Virginia Inabinet Cushman, 75, of Windsor, SC will be held two o'clock p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, SC with the Reverend Steve Jones officiating; burial will be in Mt. Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Memorial contributions may be given to Folk Funeral Home, P.O. Box 367, Williston, SC 29853. Mrs. Lois passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Born in Aiken County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Davis Inabinet and Adlene Bonnett Inabinet. She attended Mt. Beulah Baptist Church and Darian Baptist. She was loved by all of the children from Oakwood Windsor School where she worked in the cafeteria and also worked at the Williston Nursing Home.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Lewis O'Neal "Buddy" Cushman of the home; daughters Debra Annette Cushman of Windsor, Marie Stevens of Aiken, Becky Ann Cushman Raborn of Elko; a son Lewis Franklin "Frankie" (Jean) Cushman of Windsor; sisters Jeanette Hilton and Vivian Clark both of Windsor; brothers Leslie (Diane) Inabinet, Wyman (Marilyn) Inabinet all of Aiken, Edward (Louise) Inabinet of Warrenville, Murphy (Janice) Inabinet of Windsor; 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son Terry O'Neal Cushman, and brothers Barney Inabinet, William (Judy) Inabinet.

Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements.



