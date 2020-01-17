Home

Simmons Funeral Home (Elko)
10227 Highway 78
Elko, SC 29826
803-266-2939
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Simmons Memorial Chapel of Elko
10227 Highway 78
Elko, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Summer Grove Baptist Church
2465 Old Barnwell Road
Williston, SC
Lois Simmons Obituary
Lois Simmons
BROOKLYN, NY - Funeral services for Ms. Lois Simmons, 91, of Brooklyn, NY, will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Summer Grove Baptist Church, 2465 Old Barnwell Road, Williston, SC, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Reverend Wilbur Simmons and Reverend T. E. Simmons are officiating.
Ms. Simmons will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
Ms. Simmons passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her residence.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Simmons Memorial Chapel of Elko, 10227 Highway 78, Elko, SC, (803) 266-2939.
Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Mrs. Justine Sanders, 1876 Old Barnwell Road, Williston, SC or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to
www.simmonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22, 2020
