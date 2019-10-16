Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LoiS Stancel. View Sign Service Information Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-593-8778 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Faith Independent Baptist Church 276 Flint Dr. Warrenville , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



North Augusta - Mrs. Lois B. Stancel, 91, of North Augusta, SC, wife of the late Pastor Clifton L. Stancel, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Monday, October 14, 2019, in the comfort of her home.

Born in Saluda County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Coke D. and Eva Goodman Bradley. Pastor and Sister Stancel founded Faith Independent Baptist Church in 1961, where she was very active in the church until her health began to fail. She was Valedictorian of her graduating class and retired from the State of Georgia after nearly thirty years of service, where she was an Administrative Clerk. She enjoyed traveling the world with her late husband.

In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children, Roger Stancel and his wife, Nancy, North Augusta, SC, the late Mike Stancel and the late James Stancel, grandchildren, Michael Stancel, Robby Stancel, Josh Stancel, Ryan Stancel, Brad Stancel and Brittany Hill and ten great-grandchildren.

The family will greet friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 2 o'clock at Faith Independent Baptist Church, 276 Flint Dr. Warrenville, SC. Pastor Michael Brendel, Sr. will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be J.D. McDaniel, Gurney Wiggins, Wesley Johnikin, Joel Feagin, Caleb Humphries and James Cook.

If so desired, memorials may be made to the mission's fund at Faith Independent Baptist Church P.O. Box A Bath, SC 29816 or the Lupus Foundation. (

Visit

