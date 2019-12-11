Home

Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
Lona Esther Wright Munzberg Obituary
Lona Esther Wright Munzberg
AIKEN - Mrs. Lona Esther Wright Munzberg, 90, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019.
Lona was born in Richford, VT, a daughter of the late Ellis and Annabelle Curtis Wright Durham. She had been a resident of Aiken for 15 years, and was a member of the University Parkway Church of God. She was also a Registered Nurse for 53 years.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert "Bob" Munzberg; daughter, Gail Anderson, Sebastian, FL; son, Joseph "Joe" (Jeanne) Munzberg, Aiken; four grandchildren, Rebecca Munzberg, Michelle (Jacinto) Herrera, Rick (Jessica) Baxter, and Dylan Anderson; great grandchildren, HannahLynn Munzberg, Austin Herrera, Meaghan Baxter,Trey Baxter, and Alisha Herrera; a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Richards, Albany, NY; sister in law, Jean Wright, Vero Beach, FL.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Everett Wright.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 14 at SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 E. PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC with the Reverend Henry Shaffer officiating. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hope Ministries, c/o University Pkwy Church of God, 1761 University Parkway, Aiken, SC 29801; or go online to www.upcog.org , click on the donate button, then click on the donation field for Hope Ministries Outreach
Lona's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019
