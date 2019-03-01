Lonnie E. Johnson
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mr. Lonnie E. Johnson, 85, of 1020 Wheeler Rd SW husband of Mrs. Rosalee Adams Johnson will be held 2PM Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Millbrook Baptist Church 223 S. Aiken Blvd. (Viewing 1PM-2PM). Burial will be at Southlawn Cemetery. Friends may call his wife @ 803-514-0715, his residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123 from 3PM to 8PM Monday.
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019