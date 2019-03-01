Lonnie E. Johnson

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "YOU WERE A GOOD FRIEND OF MINE LONNIE!"
    - JOE CAWLEY
  • "To Mrs Roselee And Family, I express My Condolence And..."
    - Joseph (CHECK) MOMENT
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow...."
    - Cathy Johnson Smalls & Family
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."

Lonnie E. Johnson
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mr. Lonnie E. Johnson, 85, of 1020 Wheeler Rd SW husband of Mrs. Rosalee Adams Johnson will be held 2PM Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Millbrook Baptist Church 223 S. Aiken Blvd. (Viewing 1PM-2PM). Burial will be at Southlawn Cemetery. Friends may call his wife @ 803-514-0715, his residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123 from 3PM to 8PM Monday.
Funeral Home
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.