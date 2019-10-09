Lonnie Terry Westbrook
Aiken - A celebration of life service for Mr. Lonnie Terry Westbrook, age 70 will be held 3:00 pm Thursday October 10, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church with Rev. Taylor Wells officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors. Mr. Westbrook entered into rest at his residence Sunday October 6, 2019. He was the husband of Mrs. Deborah Steadman Westbrook and a son of the late Mr. E.G. Westbrook and the late Mrs. Annie Holley Westbrook. Mr. Westbrook was born in Aberdeen Mississippi and was a life long resident of Aiken County. He worked out at the Savannah River Site for 22 years retiring in 2004 as a Training Specialist. Mr. Westbrook was a 1981 graduate of University of South Carolina at Aiken with a BA in Fine Arts and was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed horse racing. He was a veteran of the Vietnam war having served in the U.S. Army and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Aiken. Additional survivors include two sons, Lonnie Terry Westbrook, Jr., Aiken, James Grafton (Melissa) Westbrook, Aiken; one sister, Sharon Hayes Westbrook, Jacksonville, FL; two grandchildren, Megan Hollie Westbrook and Kaylee Cierra Westbrook. Mr. Westbrook was predeceased by one brother, Gary Grafton Westbrook and one sister, Karon W. Barton. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeffery Goldman, Robbie Goldman, Mike Scott, Mike Mills, Justin Steadman, and Richard Abee. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Rhodus, Harvey Driggers, Bobby Goldman, William Scott, and Mark Fox. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested that memorials be made to the , at or to the at www.donate3cancer.org. A visitation with the family will take place 6-8 Wednesday October 9, 2019 at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:
www.colefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019