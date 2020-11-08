Lorena M. Crofts, 95, widow of Paul V. Crofts, of Aiken, passed away November 4, 2020.
Born September 7, 1925 in Adrian, PA to the late Charles Lytle and Frances Ardella John Lytle.
Lorena graduated high school at 16 years old and went to work for the local newspaper. She later married Paul V. Crofts on May 20, 1944.
In her spare time, she loved to sew, read, play golf, do crossword puzzles and bake.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years and her children, Ronald Crofts and Shawn A. Crofts.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Victor D. Crofts, II; her grandchildren, Gregg Crofts (Wendy), Stacy Newman (Bryan), Kelli Crofts, Colin R. Crofts (Jill), and Natalie Drake; her great-grandchildren, Jason, David, Rachel, Jacob, Shawn, Haley, Neil, Cameron and Blain; and her daughter-in-law, Kathy Crofts.
In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Lorena will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org/donate.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com