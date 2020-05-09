Lorin RossAIKEN, SC - Lorin Ross passed Thursday, May 7th, 2020.Lorin was the son of the late Marion and Wallace Ross and brother of the late John Ross. He is survived by the light of his heart, wife Darcy Hammond-Ross, son Robert Ross (Cheryl), mother-in-law Doris Hammond, sisters-in-law Kim Hammond-Beyer (Carl) and Lauri Hammond, granddaughter Sara Ross, step-grandson Sean Spahr, a cousin who was a sister to him Charlotte Rogel, niece Kinsey Silvers (Allen) and numerous teenagers they fostered over the years as well as foster grandchildren.Lorin was an Air Force veteran and retired from a career in environmental health and safety at Savannah River Site. Lorin loved hiking and was an avid member of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy until his Stage 4 breast cancer limited his ability to hike and maintain trails. He continued to walk his dog Abe throughout his neighborhood daily until his accident. He was passionate about the Aiken Community Theatre and enjoyed acting in many different character roles. He was involved in helping bring Family Promise to Aiken, to help homeless families.A celebration of life will be planned at a future date.The family request that no flowers be sent and that donations made in Lorin's honor be directed to the Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) or the Aiken Community Theatre Youth Wing.SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801