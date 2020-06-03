Lottie Busbee Gregory

Gloverville - Mrs. Lottie Busbee Gregory, 80, of Gloverville, SC, wife of the late Billy Leon Gregory, entered into rest in the comfort of her home, on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Nora Leopard Busbee. Miss Lottie was very well known in the valley, where she was a Teacher's Assistant at Gloverville Elementary School for over twenty-seven years. She was a former member of Little Horse Creek Baptist Church and was a currently a member of Gloverville First Baptist Church. Miss Lottie enjoyed crafting, reading, knitting, sewing, gardening and cooking. The needs of others were always but above those of her own.

In addition to her parents, family members include her children and their spouses, Steve and Annette Gregory, North Augusta, SC, David and Debbie Gregory, Gloverville, SC, Jerry Gregory, Gloverville, SC and although not a son, she loved Bryan Black, (Sylvia) as if he were her own. Siblings, Janie Heyward, Graniteville, SC, Carlene McKenzie, Graniteville, SC, Katie Williamson, Warrenville, SC, Walter Busbee, Gloverville, SC, John Busbee, Aiken, SC, Robert Busbee, North Augusta, SC, Donnie Ray Busbee, Graniteville, SC, Ronnie Joe Busbee, Oklahoma, Jewell Chase, TN, Cornelia Johnson, North Augusta, SC, Martha Lowe, Beech Island, SC and Bobby Leopard, Windsor, SC; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will greet friends on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 5 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11 o'clock in Fields Cemetery, Graniteville, SC. Pastor Earl Carter will officiate. Pallbearers will be Walter Busbee, Johnny Busbee, Robert Busbee, Donnie Busbee, Ronnie Busbee and Ralph Johnson.

If so desired, memorials may be made to Gloverville First Baptist Church.

Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome to share memories of Miss Lottie and leave a message of condolence for the family.



