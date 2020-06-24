Lottie Cumbee
RIDGE SPRING - Lottie Louella Gray Cumbee, of Ridge Spring, daughter of William Wesley and Dora Bunch Gray, entered Heaven's gates on June 22, 2020. She was born on January 7, 1927 in Greensboro, North Carolina. She was a loving mother, homemaker, and was a faithful member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Danny (Becky) Cumbee, John (Vickie) Cumbee, Linda (Irvin) Fulmer, Patricia (Truett) Matthews, James (Cathy) Cumbee and Nancy (Terry) Crout; grandchildren, Christy Myllykangas, Chad Wright, Allen (Alicia) Cumbee, Lynn (Terry) Watson, Tracy (Michelle) Fulmer, Bryan (Linda) Fulmer, Kim (Michelle) Matthews, Hope (Glenn) Wheeler, Nick (Cindy) Matthews, Jay (Nancy) Cumbee, Jason (Ashton) Cumbee, Karen (Xavier) Geiger, Jenny (Kevin) England; thirty-two great-grandchildren and thirteen great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, loving husband of 29 years, Harvey J. Cumbee, her sister who died at birth and one great grandson, Morgan Cox.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, June 24, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home, other times at her residence. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, June 25, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 164 Mt. Pleasant Road, Ridge Spring, SC 29129 with interment in the church cemetery with Rev. Vollie Gibbs and Rev. Charlie Yoho officiating. Active pallbearers will be her grandsons, Chad, Allen, Tracy, Bryan, Jay and Jason.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
A special thanks to Vindie, Wanda, Diane, Melody and all the staff of Trinity Hospice, Aiken, SC for helping ensuring mother's final days were comfortable. Condolences and memories can be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 24 to Jul. 1, 2020.