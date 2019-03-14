Lottie Turner Pritchard
|
RICHMOND, VA - Lottie Turner Pritchard, born December 5, 1934 in Vaucluse, SC, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 11, 2019.
She is preceded in death and has now joined the love of her life, her husband, Charles E. Pritchard, Sr.; her beloved mother Dorothy Mae Boles Turner and father Thomas Pope Turner; brothers, Carl Stone, Barney Stone, and Hubert "Bo" Stone. She is survived by her daughters, Dorothy "Jean" Pritchard Reese (Ronnie) and Eva Charlotta Carla Pritchard (Keenan); sons, Charles E. Pritchard, Jr. (Pam) and Thomas L. Pritchard (Cindy); granddaughters, Nicole "Nikki" Wood (Jordan) and Tiffany M. Pritchard; grandsons, Charles "Trey" E. Pritchard III (Amber), Jacob E. Pritchard (Keegan), Ethan D. Reese (Ashley), Lee T. Bryant, and Alec M. Bryant; great-grandchildren, Ayden Reese, Noah Pritchard, Haley Pritchard, and Emma Pritchard; her loving, pet companions, Baby and Fluffy; extended family Deputy Scott Kennedy (Rachel and Kids); numerous nieces, nephews, and many beloved friends.
Lottie and Charles moved to Richmond, Va. in 1956 to work and raise their family. Lottie retired from Defense General Supply Center/ DLA Aviation in 2003, after previously working for Blue Cross and the Va. State Department of Education. She was a heavenly sent, loving and caring mother to her family. Mama's prayer has always been for her family to know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.
Friends may visit the family Friday, March 15 from 6-8 PM at George Funeral Home. Funeral Ceremony will be held Saturday, March 16 at 2 PM at George Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Vaucluse Cemetery.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
