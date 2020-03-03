|
|
Louie Conley
NORTH CHARLESTON - Mr. Louie Emerson Conley, 27, formerly of Aiken, entered into rest March 1, 2020 at the Trident Health System in North Charleston, SC. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mr. Conley was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Johnston, SC. He was a 2011 graduate of Aiken High School and a graduate of Francis Marion University in Florence, SC.
Survivors include his parents, Rev. & Mrs. TJ Conley, Aiken; a devoted friend, Contrella Miller, Charleston; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call the residence of his parents, Rev. & Mrs. TJ (Darlene) Conley, 770 Creekridge Rd, Aiken 29803.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 390 Beaufort St, Aiken, (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 11, 2020