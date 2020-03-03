Home

POWERED BY

Services
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134

Louie Conley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louie Conley Obituary
Louie Conley
NORTH CHARLESTON - Mr. Louie Emerson Conley, 27, formerly of Aiken, entered into rest March 1, 2020 at the Trident Health System in North Charleston, SC. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mr. Conley was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Johnston, SC. He was a 2011 graduate of Aiken High School and a graduate of Francis Marion University in Florence, SC.
Survivors include his parents, Rev. & Mrs. TJ Conley, Aiken; a devoted friend, Contrella Miller, Charleston; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call the residence of his parents, Rev. & Mrs. TJ (Darlene) Conley, 770 Creekridge Rd, Aiken 29803.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 390 Beaufort St, Aiken, (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -