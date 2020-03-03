Home

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
River Of Life Church
Aiken, SC
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
River Of Life Church
Aiken, SC
Louie Emerson Conley Obituary
Louie Emerson Conley
CHARLESTON - Funeral services for Mr. Louie Emerson Conley will be 12 noon Friday, March 6, 2020 at the River Of Life Church with Rev. Curtis Blocker officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church from 11am until the hour of service. Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, Johnston. The family will assemble at the residence of his parents, Rev & Mrs TJ Conley, 770 Creekridge Rd, Aiken, 29803 at 11am.
Family and friends may call the residence or after 1pm Thursday at the funeral home.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY, 390 BEAUFORT ST, AIKEN, (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 11, 2020
