Louie Jones
Clearwater - Mr. Louie David Jones, 76, of Clearwater, SC, entered into rest on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Born in Lexington County, SC and a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of his life, he was a son of the late Louie Ervin and Lizzie Anderson Jones. He worked for a number of years with Claussen Concrete and was also a self-employed contractor. "Louie David" enjoyed fishing. More than anything however, he enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandson, Chad Padgett.
In addition to his parents and grandson, family members include a daughter, Renee Padgett, Bath, SC; step-son, Glenn Louge, Aiken, SC and siblings, Roy Jones and his wife, Harriett, Bath, SC, Mildred Goolsby, Augusta, GA and the late Olin Jones.
Plans for a graveside service in Langley Cemetery, Langley, SC, are incomplete and will be announced.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 15, 2020