Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Resources
More Obituaries for Louie Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louie Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louie Jones Obituary
Louie Jones
Clearwater - Mr. Louie David Jones, 76, of Clearwater, SC, entered into rest on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Born in Lexington County, SC and a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of his life, he was a son of the late Louie Ervin and Lizzie Anderson Jones. He worked for a number of years with Claussen Concrete and was also a self-employed contractor. "Louie David" enjoyed fishing. More than anything however, he enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandson, Chad Padgett.
In addition to his parents and grandson, family members include a daughter, Renee Padgett, Bath, SC; step-son, Glenn Louge, Aiken, SC and siblings, Roy Jones and his wife, Harriett, Bath, SC, Mildred Goolsby, Augusta, GA and the late Olin Jones.
Plans for a graveside service in Langley Cemetery, Langley, SC, are incomplete and will be announced.
It has been asked that memorials be made to the . ()
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to leave a message of condolence for the family and to share memories of Louie David.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hatcher Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -